Wall Street’s momentum swings back as stocks, yields tick up

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are climbing Tuesday, recovering some of last week’s losses to pull closer to their record highs. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher in early trading and got back within 1% of its record set earlier this month. Markets are rising on enthusiasm about a coming economic recovery as COVID-19 vaccines roll out and amid expectation that Washington will soon try to deliver another round of economic stimulus. President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for Treasury Secretary, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen, called on Congress to do more for the economy in testimony before the Senate.