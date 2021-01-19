Unions strike over job cuts at French vaccine maker Sanofi

MARCY L’ETOILE, France (AP) — Unions at French drug maker Sanofi held a one-day strike at the lab where it is developing a COVID-19 vaccine. They’re protesting job cuts the company plans despite a boost in investment amid the pandemic. The workers said that hundreds of planned job cuts in France could slow the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The strike action occurred amid ongoing negotiations between unions and management. The job losses are part of a plan Sanofi announced last year to slash jobs across Europe as part of restructuring and savings efforts. Sanofi and British partner GlaxoSmithKline said last month that their potential COVID-19 vaccine won’t be ready until late 2021.