UN chief urges foreign fighters leave Libya by Saturday

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief is urging the departure of all foreign fighters and mercenaries from Libya by Saturday as called for in the Oct. 23 cease-fire agreement signed by the warring sides after years of fighting split the oil-rich North African nation in two. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also urges the U.N.-recognized government that holds sway in western Libya and the forces of military commander Khalifa Hifter who run most of the east and the south, “to maintain their resolve in reaching a lasting political solution to the conflict.” In a report to the U.N. Security Council obtained Tuesday, Guterres welcomes the roadmap adopted by 75 representatives from Libya’s political and social spectrum that calls for presidential and parliamentary elections on Dec. 24, 2021.