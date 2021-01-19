UK lawmakers debate ‘genocide’ clause to China trade deals

LONDON (AP) — Lawmakers in Britain are set to vote on a proposal aimed at preventing the U.K. from making trade deals with any country deemed by the British High Court to be committing genocide. The amendment to the government’s post-Brexit trade bill has already passed by a majority in Parliament’s House of Lords. It is largely designed to force international action in addressing China’s alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur minority. Campaigners say that if the law passes, Britain would become the first country in the world to allow genocide cases to be considered in domestic courts.