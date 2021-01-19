Trump in final parting shot hits Venezuela with sanctions

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Trump administration is issuing a final parting shot to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro with a fresh round of sanctions. The U.S. Department of Treasury on Tuesday announced the measures that target a network accused of moving oil on behalf of the president’s alleged frontman. Trump leaves office Wednesday, but he’s led an international coalition over two years aimed at pressuring Maduro from power. The U.S. backs his leading opponent, Juan Guaidó. The U.S. Treasury’s new financial sanctions hit three individuals, 14 businesses and six ships. They’re accused of helping Maduro outmaneuver earlier U.S. sanctions