Teen whom Biden befriended as fellow stutterer has book deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The teenager whom President-elect Joe Biden befriended as a fellow stutterer has a book coming out this summer. HarperCollins Children’s Books says Brayden Harrington’s picture story “Brayden Speaks Up” will be released Aug. 10. The 13-year-old Harrington is a New Hampshire resident who met Biden in February while the Democratic candidate was at a town hall event in Concord. They later spoke backstage and Harrington, who has praised Biden for giving him confidence, addressed the Democratic National Convention last August in a video that was viewed millions of times. The teen will also play a part in a primetime inaugural special.