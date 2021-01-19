Swiss attorney general investigates Lebanon’s central bank

BEIRUT (AP) — The office of Switzerland’s attorney general’ says it has requested legal assistance from Lebanese authorities for an investigation into possible money laundering and embezzlement tied to Lebanon’s central bank. The Swiss attorney general confirmed Tuesday it had opened an investigation following media reports in Lebanon about it but no additional details were released the office declined to provide further information on its inquiry. The investigation was apparently begun at the request of the Lebanese government, which is looking into reports of capital transfers estimated in the billions of dollars after banks blocked transfers abroad.