South Africa’s trailblazing Black food writer dies of virus

4:59 am AP - National News

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s pioneer Black food writer Dora Sitole, who quietly defied apartheid to win respect and a readership for African cuisine, died this month of COVID-19. Hired by a canned foods company in 1980 to promote their products by giving cooking lessons in Black townships, Sitole went on to train as a Cordon Bleu chef, become food editor of a leading magazine, the author of several bestselling cookbooks and a television personality. She has been hailed as a trailblazer who paved the way for several Black celebrity chefs now popular with both Black and white South Africans. Sitole died this month aged 65.

