Skip to Content

Search for 2 children forcibly abducted from foster home

9:07 am AP - National News

GREECE, N.Y. (AP) — Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing boy and girl from the Rochester area who they believe were abducted by two men wearing ski masks who broke through a window. Police say 5-year-old Dimitri Cash Jr. and 3-year-old Shekeria Cash were abducted in suburban Greece at 8:40 p.m. Monday. The two men went upstairs and forcibly removed the children, who were in their pajamas. They fled in the homeowner’s van, eventually ditching the vehicle at a nearby apartment complex. Police called it a “planned, targeted abduction” and pleaded with the public for help in finding the children. Authorities say they want to speak to the children’s father and are trying to locate him.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content