Sales of US Constitution topped 1 million during Trump years

NEW YORK (AP) — Along with dystopian novels and White House tell-alls, the U.S. Constitution has been a best-seller during Donald Trump’s presidency. According to NPD BookScan, which tracks around 85 percent of the print market, more than 1 million copies of the Constitution in various editions were sold since Trump took office. That compares to around 600,000 copies sold during the second term of President Barack Obama. The sales are especially notable because the Constitution can be read or downloaded for free, including from the U.S. government. Trump’s tenure in office became something of an ongoing seminar about how government and democracy are supposed to work.