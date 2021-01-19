Police: Thief berated mom for leaving kid in car he stole

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Oregon police say a car thief who found a toddler in the backseat of a stolen vehicle returned and chastised the mother for leaving the child unattended before driving away again. Beaverton police say the woman left the 4-year-old in the unlocked running car Saturday and went into a grocery store about 15 feet away. Minutes later, her car was stolen. Police say the thief returned and berated the woman for leaving her child unattended. The man returned the child and drove away in the stolen vehicle. Police say the woman did nothing illegal. The vehicle was later found but police say they’re still searching for the suspect.