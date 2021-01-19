NJ high court overturns conviction over ‘Shining’ reference

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — An man’s bank robbery conviction has been overturned because a prosecutor referred to a classic horror movie during his trial. The prosecutor in the case against Damon Williams showed jurors a photo from the movie “The Shining” in an effort to demonstrate that actions can speak louder than words. The prosecutor was arguing that the defendant should be convicted of a more serious offense even though no threatening words were spoken to the bank teller in the 2014 Camden County robbery. A unanimous state Supreme Court threw out the conviction Tuesday, ruling the references were prejudicial.