New this week: ‘The White Tiger,’ Salt-N-Pepa movie & Rhye

This week’s new entertainment releases include plush and warm tunes from Rhye, the R&B musical project by Mike Milosh. The rise and impact of one of the first female rap groups is dramatized in the Lifetime movie “Salt-N-Pepa,” which shows how Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton end up Grammy-winning artists who help change the music genre. Writer, director and actor Edward Burns, who first made his mark with the 1995 film “The Brothers McMullen,” returns to the New York setting circa 1980 and with a different set of characters in the Epix series “Bridge and Tunnel.”