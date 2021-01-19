Netanyahu courts Arab voters in election-year turnabout

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spent much of his long career casting Israel’s Arab minority as a potential fifth column led by terrorist sympathizers. Now, he’s openly courting their support as he seeks reelection. Few Arabs are likely to heed his call. But the relative absence of incitement against the community in this campaign and the potential breakup of an Arab party alliance could dampen turnout. At the same time, given the complexities of Israel’s coalition system, a breakaway Arab party could gain outsized influence if it were willing to work with Netanyahu or other traditionally hostile leaders.