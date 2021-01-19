Natural gas terminal plans in Oregon hit snag over permit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Plans for a major West Coast liquified natural gas pipeline and export terminal have hit a snag after a lengthy legal battle. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday ruled that energy company Pembina could not move forward with the proposal without a key clean water permit from the state of Oregon. The ruling was hailed as a major victory by opponents of the project, which would be the first such LNG overseas export terminal in the lower 48 states. The pipeline would begin in Malin, in southwest Oregon, and end in Coos Bay on the southern Oregon coast.