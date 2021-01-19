Mississippi county to put up marker for lynching victims

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi county will put up a marker to remember Black men who were lynched by white mobs between 1885 and 1935. It will be near a statue that honors Confederate soldiers. Lafayette County supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the memorial for seven Black men lynched in in the county during the 50 years. The metal sign will go outside the county courthouse on the Square in Oxford. A marble statue of a Confederate soldier has stood there since 1907. Calls to remove the statue have intensified in recent months, but all-white Board of Supervisors has said it will remain.