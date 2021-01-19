Millennial Money: Crafting smarter money goals in 2021

Don’t beat yourself up if you failed to achieve your money goals in 2020, a uniquely challenging year. The new year presents a new opportunity to improve your finances. To set — and achieve — money goals in 2021, take a few simple steps. To start, dive into your current financial and personal circumstances. This means looking into your savings, income and budget. Then, using what you learned, turn inward and ask yourself where you want your money to be in a year’s time. Give your ambitions some structure with the SMART template for goal-setting. Finally, consider tactics that can help you achieve your goals.