Massive car pileup on Japan highway kills one, injuries 17

7:20 am AP - National News

TOKYO (AP) — One person has been killed and at least 17 injured in a massive pileup of at least 134 vehicles in blizzard conditions on a highway in northern Japan. Officials say about 200 people were stranded in the pileup, which forced the closure of the Tohoku Expressway. The chief government spokesman says a truck rammed into a passenger car, triggering the pileup over a one kilometer (0.6 mile) stretch of the highway. Parts of northern Japan have been struck by heavy snow in recent weeks.

Associated Press

