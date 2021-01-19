Macron calls on Biden for greater US military involvement

BREST, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron hoped on Tuesday that President-elect Joe Biden will show a greater military commitment to fight against Islamic extremists in several theaters of conflicts and especially in the Middle-East. Macron, who made his New Year’s speech to the French military in Brest, in western France, said “I am certain that in the coming weeks, the new administration (Biden) will need to make key decisions that will mark a greater commitment and awareness in the fight against terrorism” in Syria and Iraq. Macron also called for the United States to get more involved in multilateral defense cooperation.