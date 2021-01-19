Kremlin brushes off Western calls to release Navalny

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin on Tuesday brushed off calls from U.S. and European officials to release opposition leader Alexei Navalny, arrested after he returned to Russia from Germany where he was treated for nerve agent poisoning. Statements condemning the move and calling for the immediate release of 44-year-old Navalny, who blames the poisoning on President Vladimir Putin’s government, have come from around the globe, adding to the existing tensions between Russia and the West. Some EU countries suggested imposing sanctions against Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday that “we can’t and are not going to take these statements into account,” calling the situation with Navalny “an absolutely internal matter.”