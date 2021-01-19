Skip to Content

Kremlin brushes off Western calls to release Navalny

New
5:48 am AP - National News

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin on Tuesday brushed off calls from U.S. and European officials to release opposition leader Alexei Navalny, arrested after he returned to Russia from Germany where he was treated for nerve agent poisoning. Statements condemning the move and calling for the immediate release of 44-year-old Navalny, who blames the poisoning on President Vladimir Putin’s government, have come from around the globe, adding to the existing tensions between Russia and the West. Some EU countries suggested  imposing sanctions against Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday that “we can’t and are not going to take these statements into account,” calling the situation with Navalny “an absolutely internal matter.” 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content