Judge: Maxwell’s sex relationships with adults can be secret

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says testimony by Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend about her sexual experiences with consenting adults can remain secret when a transcript is released next week. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ruled Tuesday. Her decision pertained to a July 2016 deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell in a civil lawsuit that has since been settled. Lawyers for the 59-year-old British socialite had objected to the transcript being made public. They said it could damage her chance at a fair trial on charges that she recruited three underage girls in the 1990s for Epstein. The wealthy financier killed himself in jail in 2019 as he awaited a sex trafficking trial. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty. She faces trial next July.