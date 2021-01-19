India’s homegrown vaccine developer warns some to avoid shot

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s homegrown coronavirus vaccine developer Bharat Biotech is warning people with weak immunity and other medical conditions including allergies, fever or a bleeding disorder to consult a doctor before getting the shot — and if possible avoid the vaccine. The vaccine ran into controversy after the Indian government allowed its use without concrete data showing its effectiveness in preventing COVID-19. Tens of thousands of people have been given the vaccine in the past three days after India started inoculating health care workers last weekend in what is likely the world’s largest coronavirus vaccination campaign. The vaccination drive began at a time when coronavirus infections have fallen sharply in the nation.