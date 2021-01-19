Honolulu seeks to drop virus case against US surgeon general

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu prosecutors submitted a motion Tuesday to dismiss charges against U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams after he was cited for being in a closed park during Hawaii’s summertime spike in coronavirus cases. Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said in a statement that a motion was submitted to the court to dismiss charges against Adams and his aide, Dennis Anderson-Villaluz, for allegedly violating an emergency COVID-19 order in August. A judge will review the motion and make a determination on whether or not the charges should be dropped. Adams was in Hawaii to help with surge testing amid an alarming surge in cases.