Harry Brant, son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour, dies at 24

NEW YORK (AP) — Harry Brant, a rising model and son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and publisher Peter M. Brant, has died. He was 24. His family says in a statement to The New York Times that Harry Brant died Sunday of an accidental overdose and that “his life was cut short by this devastating disease.” Brant had appeared in Italian Vogue and in campaigns for the fashion house Balmain. He had released a unisex makeup line with his brother for MAC cosmetics. His parents told the Times that he had been planning to enter rehab this year.