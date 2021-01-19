EXPLAINER: Can Trump be impeached after leaving office?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump might argue the calendar is his friend when it comes to a second impeachment trial. Trump’s impeachment last week by the House of Representatives for his role in inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol set up his trial in the Senate. But there’s one potential wrinkle. Joe Biden will be inaugurated Wednesday and Trump will be out of office by the time any Senate trial gets started. Some Republican lawmakers argue it’s not constitutional to hold an impeachment trial for a former president, but that view is far from unanimous. Democrats appear ready to move forward with a trial.