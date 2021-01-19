European car sales suffer worst plunge ever in pandemic

MILAN (AP) — European car sales plunged by nearly a quarter last year as the pandemic provoked the worst crisis ever to hit the capital-intensive industry. The European Automobile Manufacturers Association said Tuesday that new car registrations sank by 23.7%, or 3 million vehicles, to 9.9 million units. The group said that lockdowns and other restrictions “had an unprecedented impact on car sales across Europe.” All major markets recorded double-digit declines. Spain was down 32.3%, Italy by 28%, and France by 25%. Germany suffered a more contained 19% drop.