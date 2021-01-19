EU lashes Bosnia for failing to properly care for migrants

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top migration official is criticizing Bosnian authorities for failing to properly care for hundreds of migrants living in sub-zero temperatures on its territory. Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson reminded the Balkans country Tuesday of its obligations if it hopes to join the EU. She says that “as a country with a perspective of EU accession, we expect Bosnia-Herzegovina to work on sustainable, long-term solutions, to set up facilities evenly distributed across the full territory of the country.” Bosnia has faced sharp criticism for leaving around 1,000 people without shelter after a fire gutted the Lipa camp near the northwest border with Croatia just before Christmas.