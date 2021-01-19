Dream close to being sold, taking Loeffler out of WNBA

The Atlanta Dream are close to being sold, ending defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s contentious stint as a WNBA owner. The league said in a statement that a sale of the franchise was close to being finalized. Players around the league have called for Loeffler to sell her 49% stake in the Dream after she wrote a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert over the summer objecting to the league’s initiatives to advocate for racial justice and the Black Lives Matter movement. Loeffler is a Republican who was appointed to her Georgia Senate seat by President Donald Trump. She lost a runoff election to Democrat Raphael Warnock.