Colombia says it’s ready to distribute coronavirus vaccines

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian officials say that they are ready to distribute millions of COVID-19 vaccines, once the shots arrive in the South American country. On Tuesday, officials from the Ministry of Health took journalists through a temperature-controlled warehouse in Bogota that can house up to 50 million vaccines. They displayed brand new freezers that can keep vaccines at ultracold temperatures of -80 degrees Celsius. Colombia’s government is aiming to vaccinate more than 30 million people this year, out of a population of about 50 million. But vaccines have been slow to arrive in Colombia, which still hasn’t administered a single shot.