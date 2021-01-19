Plunged into virus ‘dark winter,’ Biden must lead US out

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden predicted he would take office amid a “dark winter,” and the outlook is only getting bleaker. No matter his first acts in the White House, the raging coronavirus pandemic could take another 100,000 American lives in his first month as president. He inherits a country weary from 10 months of lockdowns and business closures, and divided by a year of attacks on public health professionals. Biden has pledged to bring competence to a crisis that has made the U.S. exceptional for the wrong reasons — the most confirmed infections and deaths in the world.