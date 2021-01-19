Biden ethics order marks departure from Trump administration

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden will issue an executive order after taking office, aimed at reinstating White House ethics standards that were diminished or disregarded by President Donald Trump. Trump campaigned on draining the “swamp” in Washington, a term he applied to the lucrative and entrenched lobbying and influence industry. Yet in practice, the Trump administration not only weakened ethics rules that governed Barack Obama’s admiration. Trump also failed to enforce the ones he did have. The new ethics rules aim to not only restore Obama-era practices but strengthen them.