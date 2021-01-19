Skip to Content

AP Explainer: Why are youth protests sweeping Tunisia?

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A growing groundswell of youth unrest, tapping into a well of economic frustration, is sweeping Tunisia and worrying its leadership all the way to the top. It is, after all, the country that triggered the 2011 Arab Spring revolutions. A third of the North African state’s young people are unemployed — and many are angry about their stagnant fortunes. For the fourth consecutive day they have taken to the streets in violent demonstrations across the country — from the capital of Tunis, to the cities of Kasserine, Gafsa, Sousse and Monastir. The protests have led to a muscular response from authorities who fear a repeat of the protests that led to the ousting of the country’s strongman ten years ago. The army has deployed in four hot spots.

