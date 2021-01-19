After seeing floods, Indonesian leader visits quake zone

MAMUJU, Indonesia (AP) — Relief workers are struggling to clear the rubble of collapsed buildings on an Indonesian island where a strong earthquake killed at least 90 people and left thousands homeless. The 6.2 magnitude earthquake on Friday was one of a series of recent disasters to hit Indonesia. President Joko Widodo, who traveled to a flood-hit region of Borneo island on Monday, visited the quake-hit areas of West Sulawesi province on Tuesday to reassure people that the government’s response is reaching those in need. Four days after the disaster, streets were still covered in debris and most people were sleeping outdoors, fearful that their homes would crumble if strong aftershocks come.