Afghan officials: Taliban attacks, violence kills dozens

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say a new wave of Taliban attacks and violence across the country has killed dozens, even as talks are underway between the government and the insurgents in Qatar. The defense ministry says at least four army soldiers were killed late on Monday night in Kunduz province in Taliban attacks on checkpoints. However, a provincial council member in Kunduz gave a significantly higher casualty toll. He said on Tuesday that at least 25 members of the security forces were killed in separate attacks by the Taliban, including 13 soldiers. The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attacks.