3 more COVID-19 cases linked to Australian Open arrivals

Two players are among the three latest COVID-19 cases that have emerged from testing conducted on passengers who arrived on charter flights bringing people to Melbourne for the Australian Open. Tournament director Craig Tiley says the players aren’t considered to be contagious and haven’t been taken out of the regular quarantine hotels. The first six positive tests were reported over the weekend and connected to flights from Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi and Doha, Qatar. All passengers on those flights were classified by local health authorities as close contacts of people infected with the coronavirus and forced into hard lockdown. It included 72 elite tennis players.