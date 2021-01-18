WHO raises ‘concerns’ about Mideast vaccine inequity

JERUSALEM (AP) — The World Health Organization has raised “concerns” about the unequal distribution of coronavirus vaccines in Israel, which has given shots to more than 20% of its population, and the occupied territories, where Palestinians have yet to receive any. A WHO official said Monday that Israel has a public health interest in the Palestinians getting vaccinated and that the world body has suggested Israel consider allocating some of its supply. Israel says it may share vaccines with the Palestinian Authority in the future but that its own citizens are the priority. The dispute reflects global inequality in access to life-saving vaccines.