Weary migrants wait at Guatemala roadblock as caravan stalls

VADO HONDO, Guatemala (AP) — Hundreds of Honduran migrants have awoken tired and hungry after a second night stuck along a rural Guatemalan roadside by police and soldiers who will not let them pass. A steep mountain and tall wall flanking the rural highway have allowed Guatemalan authorities to bottle up the group that had numbered about 2,000 when it pushed into Guatemala Friday night. On Monday, their ranks had reduced through attrition as some migrants have agreed to be bused back to the Honduran border. A smaller number have been forcefully sent back after scuffling with authorities who held their line with baton strikes and tear gas.