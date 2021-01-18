UN chief says 9 African nations, Iran in arrears on UN dues

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief says nine African nations and Iran are in arrears on paying their dues to the United Nations’ operating budget and should lose their voting rights as required under the U.N. Charter. In a letter to General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir circulated Monday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres listed the minimum amount that the 10 countries need to pay to have their voting rights restored. Iran topped the list and needs to pay $16.25 million. Countries needing to pay lower amounts are Somalia, Comoros, Sao Tome and Principe, Libya, Congo, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, South Sudan and Niger.