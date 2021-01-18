UK says ‘human error’ wiped 1000s of police computer records

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s policing minister says “human error” led to hundreds of thousands of DNA records and other data on criminal suspects being erased from the national police computer. Kit Malthouse told lawmakers in the House of Commons Monday that the mishap occurred during a “regular housekeeping process.” He said some 400,000 records were wiped, including 213,000 offense records and 170,000 arrest records. Malthouse said officials were trying to recover the data but he could not guarantee that no criminal investigations would be harmed by the error. He said the government was working “to make sure that any operational impact is obviated or mitigated.”