Tribal clashes leave dozens dead in 2 Sudanese provinces

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese doctors’ committee says tribal clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs in West Darfur province killed around 130 people over the weekend, including women and children. Authorities In South Darfur, meanwhile, on Monday reported dozens of casualties from ethnic fighting in that province. The U.N. says the West Darfur violence displaced at least 50,000 people. The clashes grew out of a fistfight between two people Friday and continued until Sunday morning. The governor of South Darfur says the killing of a shepherd touched off deadly clashes between the Rizeigat and non-Arab Falata tribe. Local media say at least 60 people were killed and 40 wounded. The clashes pose a challenge to efforts by Sudan’s transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in areas like Darfur.