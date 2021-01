Sen. Josh Hawley has new publisher for ‘Big Tech’ book

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Josh Hawley has found a new publisher after his book was dropped by Simon & Schuster in the wake of the siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. The conservative publisher Regnery announced Monday that Hawley’s “The Tyranny of Big Tech” will come out this spring. Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, has been widely condemned for his encouragement of the Jan. 6 protest that ended with a violent mob rampaging through the Capitol. Thousands had gathered that day as Congress voted to formally certify Joe Biden’s win over Trump.