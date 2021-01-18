Prominent anti-abortion activist Joe Scheidler dies at 93

CHICAGO (AP) — The founder of the Pro-Life Action League has died at the age of 93 in his Chicago home. The organization announced that Joe Scheidler died on Monday morning. Scheidler was a prominent figure in the anti-abortion movement who routinely led protests in downtown Chicago as he carried large signs emblazoned with photographs of fetuses. He was at the center of a legal battle with the National Organization for Women. The case resulted in a U.S. Supreme Court decision that a federal law against extortion was improperly used to punish anti-abortion demonstrators.