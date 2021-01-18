Ohio police officer killed in armed standoff with man

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio police officer has been shot and killed in an armed standoff. Toledo Police Chief George Kral said at a Monday night news conference that 24-year-old Officer Brandon Stalker died after the shooting that sent him and the suspect to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Kral says negotiators tried for hours to get the suspect to surrender peacefully before officers used tear gas and the man exited the house he was bunkered inside of with two firearms, firing and striking Stalker once. The suspect’s medical condition wasn’t disclosed at the news conference.