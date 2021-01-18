Lockdown: Tennis players getting on with life in Australia

The number of elite tennis players in lockdown in Australia swelled to 72 after a fifth positive COVID-19 case emerged from the charter flights into Melbourne for the season-opening major. All players have to do a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine but those who arrived on flights with no confirmed COVID-19 cases are allowed out of their hotel rooms to practice for up to five hours daily. The 72 who aren’t allowed to leave their rooms are finding other ways to stay healthy. The political leader of the state hosting the Australian Open says “there’s no special treatment here … because the virus doesn’t treat you specially, so neither do we.”