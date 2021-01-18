Greek president backs Olympic champion after abuse claim

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s first female president has met Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou to express her support for the athlete who publicly claimed she had been sexually assaulted 22 years ago by a senior sports official. Bekatorou won gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics. She said last week a male official from the Hellenic Sailing Federation performed a “lewd act” after inviting her to his hotel room to discuss team preparations in 1998. Multiple claims by other female athletes of sexual misconduct from sporting administrators followed over the weekend.