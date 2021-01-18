German and Turkish foreign ministers to meet in Ankara

ISTANBUL (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is scheduled to meet his Turkish counterpart in the Turkish capital, following a tumultuous year in Turkish-European relations. Ahead of his arrival in Ankara, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas noted the difficulties of 2020 and warned that “this playing with fire must not be repeated.” The visit comes amid an easing in tensions between nominal NATO allies Turkey and Greece. The two neighbors came close to the brink of war over the summer due to a dispute on maritime boundaries and energy rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.