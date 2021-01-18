Dutch government wipes out debt for parents in fraud scandal

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says it is wiping out debts owed to the tax office and other government departments by parents caught up in a fraud scandal that caused the Cabinet to resign last week. State Secretary for Finance Alexandra van Huffelen said Monday the decision means that the thousands of parents who were wrongly accused of fraud by the tax office will get all of the 30,000 euro ( $36,300) payment promised to each of them last week. She says the parents “deserve a completely clean slate so they can use the compensation to really make a new start.” The government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte quit Friday over the scandal.