Biden, Harris take break from inaugural prep to mark MLK day

10:14 pm AP - National News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris pitched in on Martin Luther King Jr. Day service projects ahead of inaugural events. Their work Monday came as a militarized and jittery Washington prepared for a swearing-in that will play out under extraordinary security. Biden and his wife, Jill, joined an assembly line in a Philadelphia parking lot, filling food boxes for people in need. Harris also took part in a service event in Washington. Some 25,000 National Guard troops have been dispatched across the city to bolster security. Monuments have been closed to the public until after Wednesday’s inaugural events.

Associated Press

