Biden aims for unifying speech at daunting moment for US

President-elect Joe Biden will take the stage for his inaugural address at perhaps the most difficult starting point for a president since Franklin Roosevelt began his first term by assuring a nation scarred by the Great Depression that “we have nothing to fear but fear itself.” But memorable turns of phrase like Roosevelt’s are more the exception than the rule when it comes to inaugural addresses. In a dark moment, Biden will aim to deliver a speech that reaches out to all Americans while trying to turn the corner on the rancorous presidential messages of the last four years.