Vice President Pence thanks U.S. troops at Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence and his wife made their final official appearance together with a visit to Fort Drum, where they thanked the 10th Mountain Division and their families for their service. Karen Pence became emotional as she told the troops she was honored to be there Sunday afternoon for their last trip as vice president and second lady of the United States. The Pences thanked the sailors at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California on Saturday.